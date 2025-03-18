Fantasy Hockey
Arthur Kaliyev

Arthur Kaliyev Injury: Season officially over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Kaliyev (upper body) will not play again this season, including the postseason, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Tuesday.

Kaliyev's season has been hampered by injuries, as the 23-year-old winger was limited to just 14 games this year in which he notched three goals, one assist and seven hits while averaging 11:13 of ice time. Looking ahead to the offseason, Kaliyev will be a restricted free agent, so he should be back with the Rangers next year after the two sides come together on a new deal.

Arthur Kaliyev
New York Rangers

