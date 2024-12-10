Fantasy Hockey
Arthur Kaliyev Injury: Sent down for conditioning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 10:53am

Kaliyev (collarbone) was sent down to AHL Ontario on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Kaliyev will link up with the Reign as he works his way back from a long-term injury. Ontario won't be in action until Sunday's matchup with AHL San Jose, which means Kaliyev's earliest possible NHL season debut wouldn't come until Dec. 17 versus the Penguins. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 23-year-old winger, who hasn't played in an NHL game since April 3.

