Arthur Kaliyev News: Big game for Belleville
Kaliyev scored twice and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 7-6 overtime win over Laval on Friday.
Kaliyev's earned 10 points over his last five games. He's up above a point-per-game pace with 39 goals and 28 assists across 66 outings this season. He's added 251 shots on net and 30 PIM in an impressive campaign for the AHL club.
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