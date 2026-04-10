Arthur Kaliyev headshot

Arthur Kaliyev News: Big game for Belleville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kaliyev scored twice and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 7-6 overtime win over Laval on Friday.

Kaliyev's earned 10 points over his last five games. He's up above a point-per-game pace with 39 goals and 28 assists across 66 outings this season. He's added 251 shots on net and 30 PIM in an impressive campaign for the AHL club.

Arthur Kaliyev
Ottawa Senators
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