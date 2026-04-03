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Arthur Kaliyev News: Collects three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Kaliyev scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Rochester on Friday.

Kaliyev earned his second three-point effort in his last three games. He's had a fantastic campaign with 37 goals and 63 points over 64 appearances. Kaliyev hasn't gotten much of a look in the NHL, but the Senators haven't had a need for an extra forward recently.

Arthur Kaliyev
Ottawa Senators
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