Arthur Kaliyev News: Collects three points
Kaliyev scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Rochester on Friday.
Kaliyev earned his second three-point effort in his last three games. He's had a fantastic campaign with 37 goals and 63 points over 64 appearances. Kaliyev hasn't gotten much of a look in the NHL, but the Senators haven't had a need for an extra forward recently.
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