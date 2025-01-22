Arthur Kaliyev News: Finds back of net Tuesday

Kaliyev scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators. He also took two shots on goal and recorded two hits.

Kaliyev was picked up off waivers on Jan. 6 from the Kings, and the 23-year-old has responded by scoring two goals over his last four appearances. Even though he holds a middle-six role, his fantasy impact shouldn't be very high unless he gets promoted to one of the top two lines -- a scenario that doesn't seem likely to happen in the near future.