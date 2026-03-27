Arthur Kaliyev headshot

Arthur Kaliyev News: Hat trick in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Kaliyev scored three goals in AHL Belleville's 5-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.

Kaliyev reached the 60-point mark for the season with this performance. He has five goals over his last four games and 36 tallies on the season. Should the Senators need a scoring boost at the NHL level, Kaliyev could earn a call-up given his strong play throughout the AHL campaign.

Arthur Kaliyev
Ottawa Senators
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