Arthur Kaliyev News: Makes rare appearance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kaliyev had a shot on goal in 7:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Prior to Tuesday, Kaliyev had been scratched in seven straight games, but Juuso Parssinen and Brett Berard were out of the lineup for this contest. The 23-year-old Kaliyev was snagged off waivers from the Kings in January, and he has four points over 14 outings since joining the Rangers, but he's not a lock to be in the lineup. When he plays, he typically fills a bottom-six role, so he's also not getting time with linemates who could help him tap into his scoring potential on a regular basis.

