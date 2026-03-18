Arthur Kaliyev News: Scores twice in AHL loss

Kaliyev scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 7-2 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Kaliyev has three goals and three assists over five contests in March. For the season, he's up to 33 goals, 57 points, 214 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 59 appearances. Kaliyev's been good for the AHL club, but it hasn't led to an extended look at the NHL level.