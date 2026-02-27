Arthur Kaliyev News: Sent to minors
Kaliyev was loaned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Kaliyev was called up by Ottawa on Thursday, but he didn't appear in the Senators' loss to the Red Wings. He'll head back to the minors, where he's recorded 30 goals, 20 assists, 26 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 52 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Kaliyev See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights148 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Tonight: Maple Leafs vs. Kings, January 2January 2, 2024
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Counting on a Wild TurnaroundNovember 29, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Kaliyev See More