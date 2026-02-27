Arthur Kaliyev headshot

Arthur Kaliyev News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kaliyev was loaned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Kaliyev was called up by Ottawa on Thursday, but he didn't appear in the Senators' loss to the Red Wings. He'll head back to the minors, where he's recorded 30 goals, 20 assists, 26 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 52 appearances this season.

Arthur Kaliyev
Ottawa Senators
