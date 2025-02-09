Arthur Kaliyev News: Tickles twine in Saturday's win

Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kaliyev had been scratched for the first four games of February, but he checked back in for the second half of a back-to-back. The Rangers shuffled their lines after losing to the Penguins on Friday, and Kaliyev capitalized on playing with Mika Zibanejad, who assisted on his opening tally. Kaliyev's time with the Rangers has been middling so far, with four points, 19 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances. He doesn't have a firm grip on a place in the lineup and will likely battle Jonny Brodzinski and Matt Rempe for playing time.