Arthur Kaliyev News: Up with big club
Kaliyev was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Kaliyev appears to be insurance at forward for the Senators. He's been excellent in the AHL this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a look in the lineup at some point.
