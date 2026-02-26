Arthur Kaliyev headshot

Arthur Kaliyev News: Up with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kaliyev was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Kaliyev appears to be insurance at forward for the Senators. He's been excellent in the AHL this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a look in the lineup at some point.

Arthur Kaliyev
Ottawa Senators
