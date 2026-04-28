Arttu Hyry Injury: Doubtful for Game 6

Hyry (lower body) is highly unlikely to play in Game 6 versus the Wild on Thursday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan doesn't expect to have the 25-year-old available for an elimination game Thursday. Hyry's absence opens the door for Michael Bunting or Adam Erne to draw into the lineup, though Radek Faksa and Oskar Back are most likely to pick up Hyry's defensive minutes.