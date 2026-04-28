Arttu Hyry headshot

Arttu Hyry Injury: Doubtful for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Hyry (lower body) is highly unlikely to play in Game 6 versus the Wild on Thursday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan doesn't expect to have the 25-year-old available for an elimination game Thursday. Hyry's absence opens the door for Michael Bunting or Adam Erne to draw into the lineup, though Radek Faksa and Oskar Back are most likely to pick up Hyry's defensive minutes.

Arttu Hyry
Dallas Stars
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