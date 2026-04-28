Arttu Hyry Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Hyry (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Wild.
It's not exactly clear when Hyry sustained the injury, but he was ruled out during the second period. The 25-year-old can be considered day-to-day until further information is provided. If he misses Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota, Michael Bunting or Adam Erne would be candidates to enter the lineup, with Oscar Back likely to slide over to center from the wing.
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