Arttu Hyry Injury: Will travel with team

Hyry (lower body) will travel with the Stars and might play in Game 6 against Minnesota on Thursday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Although Hyry is far from a lock to play Thursday, he was originally regarded as doubtful, so it seems like his chances have improved. The 25-year-old has no points, three shots, seven hits and two blocks in four playoff appearances this year.