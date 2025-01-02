Arttu Hyry News: Called up from AHL

Hyry was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Hyry is expected to draw into the Stars' lineup, replacing the injured Mason Marchment (upper body) versus Ottawa on Thursday. Hyry has been on fire in the AHL of late, as he is on a 10-game point streak, scoring eight goals and adding five assists. He has been especially hot in his last three games with five goals and an assist. He will likely see a middle-six role as he should make his NHL debut.