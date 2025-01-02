Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arttu Hyry headshot

Arttu Hyry News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hyry was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

Hyry is expected to draw into the Stars' lineup, replacing the injured Mason Marchment (upper body) versus Ottawa on Thursday. Hyry has been on fire in the AHL of late, as he is on a 10-game point streak, scoring eight goals and adding five assists. He has been especially hot in his last three games with five goals and an assist. He will likely see a middle-six role as he should make his NHL debut.

Arttu Hyry
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now