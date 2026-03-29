Arttu Hyry News: First career goal comes shorthanded

Hyry scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

This was Hyry's 18th career game, and he was able to come through with a goal late in the second period. The 24-year-old forward is seeing steady bottom-six minutes while the Stars deal with a brutal run of injuries to forwards. He's earned two points, 16 shots on net, 19 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances this season.