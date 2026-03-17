Arttu Hyry News: Gets first point of season

Hyry notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

This was Hyry's first point in eight games for Dallas, all of which have come since the Olympic break. The 24-year-old is filling a fourth-line role in the absence of Radek Faksa (lower body), who isn't expected back until the last week of the regular season. Hyry has added 10 shots on net and 12 hits, but without more offense, he's not a fantasy option.