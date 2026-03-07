Arttu Hyry News: Pots pair for Texas

Hyry scored twice in AHL Texas' 4-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Hyry was up with the big club for about a week to help the Stars navigate the absences they had coming out of the Olympic break. He was sent down Thursday and had a big game with a pair of goals 30 seconds apart in Saturday's win. For the season, the Finnish forward has nine goals and 19 points over 27 AHL appearances.