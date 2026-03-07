Arttu Hyry News: Pots pair for Texas
Hyry scored twice in AHL Texas' 4-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.
Hyry was up with the big club for about a week to help the Stars navigate the absences they had coming out of the Olympic break. He was sent down Thursday and had a big game with a pair of goals 30 seconds apart in Saturday's win. For the season, the Finnish forward has nine goals and 19 points over 27 AHL appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now