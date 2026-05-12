Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Lehkonen (upper body) is dealing with a day-to-day injury, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Tuesday.

Lehkonen sat out Monday's 5-2 win over Minnesota after sustaining the injury in Game 3's 5-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday. The Avalanche will determine his availability for Game 5 on Wednesday after the team's morning skate. Lehkonen has three goals, six points, 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 17 hits across seven appearances this postseason.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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