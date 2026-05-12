Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Considered day-to-day

Lehkonen (upper body) is dealing with a day-to-day injury, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Tuesday.

Lehkonen sat out Monday's 5-2 win over Minnesota after sustaining the injury in Game 3's 5-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday. The Avalanche will determine his availability for Game 5 on Wednesday after the team's morning skate. Lehkonen has three goals, six points, 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 17 hits across seven appearances this postseason.