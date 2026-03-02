Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Hurt in Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Lehkonen sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's game in Los Angeles and will not return.

Lehkonen played just three shifts before exiting the game, registering one shot in 3:21 of ice time. Ross Colton will likely receive an increase in ice time for the remainder of Monday's contest due to Lehkonen's injury. The Avalanche play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Anaheim.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
