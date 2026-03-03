Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Labeled week-to-week
Lehkonen (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Lehkonen was hurt Monday versus the Kings and will be out for at least a few games. If the Avalanche are able to make trades before Friday's deadline, Lehkonen could land on injured reserve to clear a roster spot. It remains to be seen when he'll be able to get back into the lineup.
