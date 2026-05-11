Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Not available for Game 4
Lehkonen (upper body) is not in the lineup for Game 4 against the Wild on Monday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Lehkonen logged 15:30 of ice time in Saturday's Game 3 loss, his lowest total since Game 1 against the Kings in the first round, so it's possible he was injured at some point during that matchup. Gabriel Landeskog will slide up to the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas due to Lehkonen's absence. Lehkonen should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 5 in Colorado on Wednesday.
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