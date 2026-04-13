Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Sitting out in Alberta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Lehkonen (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's matchup in Edmonton.

Lehkonen plays a very physical game, so he is presumably being rested Monday, as the Avalanche have already locked up the Presidents' Trophy. Ross Colton will slide into a top-six role in Edmonton due to Lehkonen's absence. The Finnish winger can be considered questionable to suit up in the second half of Colorado's back-to-back Tuesday in Calgary.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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