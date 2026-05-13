Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Slated to miss Wednesday's game
Lehkonen (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Game 5 against the Wild on Wednesday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Lehkonen also missed Monday's 5-2 win over Minnesota due to the injury. He has three goals and six points in seven playoff outings this year. Joel Kiviranta is slated to play in his second straight game due to Lehkonen's absence.
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