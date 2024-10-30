Fantasy Hockey
Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Targeting Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Lehkonen (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Getting a forward back from injury would be a welcome sight for the injury-ravaged Avalanche. The 29-year-old has already missed 11 games and will likely miss one more, Saturday in Nashville, before making his return. Assuming all goes well, Lehkonen would take on a top-six role and power-play time.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
