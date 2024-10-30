Artturi Lehkonen Injury: Targeting Tuesday return

Lehkonen (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Getting a forward back from injury would be a welcome sight for the injury-ravaged Avalanche. The 29-year-old has already missed 11 games and will likely miss one more, Saturday in Nashville, before making his return. Assuming all goes well, Lehkonen would take on a top-six role and power-play time.