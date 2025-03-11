Artturi Lehkonen News: Breaks deadlock Monday

Lehkonen scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lehkonen extended his point streak to four games with his goal Monday, and this tally, courtesy of a tip-in in the initial minute of the third period, was the one that opened the doors for the Avalanche's late scoring barrage. This was Lehkonen's 27th goal of the season, and while he has 41 points across 53 games so far, he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction in recent games. The 29-year-old has eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games since the end of the 4 Nations break, and he's also cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 appearances overall.