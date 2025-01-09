Artturi Lehkonen News: Buries shorthanded goal

Lehkonen scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Lehkonen ended a four-game point drought with the third-period tally. The 29-year-old winger was back to a smaller role Thursday with Jonathan Drouin back in the lineup after he was rested Wednesday against the Blackhawks. Lehkonen is up to 15 goals, 21 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 31 appearances this season, and his goal Thursday was his first shorthanded point since the 2022-23 campaign.