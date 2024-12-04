Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Completes comeback Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Lehkonen's tally at 15:38 of the third period put the Avalanche ahead for the first time after they fell into a 4-0 hole in the first period. The 29-year-old winger has two goals and an assist over his last three games as he keeps rolling in a top-six role. He's at 10 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances this season.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now