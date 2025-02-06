Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Deposits goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche their first lead of the game at 5:34 of the second period. He has four goals and an assist over his last five contests, though it's been nine games since he earned a multi-point effort. The winger is at 22 goals (a career high), 31 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-22 rating over 44 appearances this season.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now