Artturi Lehkonen News: Earns two points in blowout win
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.
Lehkonen has three points over three contests since he returned from an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger was on the top line at even strength Monday and contributed both points in the third period after the Avalanche's top forwards were not part of a five-goal eruption in the opening frame. Lehkonen is now at 20 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 62 appearances, matching his point total from 69 regular-season outings a year ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 2040 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break58 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades65 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More