Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Earns two points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen has three points over three contests since he returned from an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger was on the top line at even strength Monday and contributed both points in the third period after the Avalanche's top forwards were not part of a five-goal eruption in the opening frame. Lehkonen is now at 20 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 62 appearances, matching his point total from 69 regular-season outings a year ago.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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