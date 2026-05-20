Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Expect to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Lehkonen (upper body) is slated to suit up in Game 1 versus Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lehkonen looks set to step back into a second-line role after having missed the Avs' last two games due to his upper-body problem. In addition to his five-on-five spot, the winger should link up with the No. 2 power-play unit as well. Prior to his absence, Lehkonen had generated three goals and three helpers in his previous seven tilts.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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