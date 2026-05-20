Artturi Lehkonen News: Expect to play in Game 1
Lehkonen (upper body) is slated to suit up in Game 1 versus Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Lehkonen looks set to step back into a second-line role after having missed the Avs' last two games due to his upper-body problem. In addition to his five-on-five spot, the winger should link up with the No. 2 power-play unit as well. Prior to his absence, Lehkonen had generated three goals and three helpers in his previous seven tilts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 515 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 515 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 317 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2327 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More