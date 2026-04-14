Artturi Lehkonen News: Expected to play versus Flames
Lehkonen (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Lehkonen took warmups while Brock Nelson (undisclosed) didn't. With only 12 healthy forwards on the roster, it's safe to assume Lehkonen will be able to dress in this contest after sitting out Monday versus the Oilers. He should be in a top-six role.
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