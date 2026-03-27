Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Logs assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Lehkonen notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Lehkonen was out of the lineup for 11 games due to an upper-body injury before making his return Thursday. The winger played on the second line but was limited to 12:06 of ice time, well below his average of 18:37 per game this season. The 30-year-old may be eased back in since the Avalanche are relatively healthy for once. Lehkonen has 19 goals, 43 points, 138 shots on net, 43 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating over 60 appearances this season.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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