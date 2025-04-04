Artturi Lehkonen News: Logs helper in Thursday's win

Lehkonen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lehkonen has not done well in recent weeks, enduring slumps of four and five games. He's earned a meager three assists over his last 12 outings while maintaining top-six minutes for much of that time, though he was demoted to the second line for a few games. The 29-year-old is back in a bigger role due to injuries -- Jonathan Drouin (lower body) and Martin Necas (undisclosed) missed Thursday's game and won't be rushed back with the Avalanche already guaranteed a playoff spot. Lehkonen is at 44 points, 133 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-36 rating over 65 appearances, so he has the skills to get back on track.