Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lehkonen has three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. The 29-year-old winger is getting into a groove on the Avalanche's top line, so he should at least be checked on in standard fantasy formats. He's up to six goals, five helpers, 34 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances this season.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
