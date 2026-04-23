Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: One of each in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Lehkonen scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Lehkonen got a fortunate bounce for his goal at 7:39 of the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 30-year-old has scored twice on six shots while adding eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over three contests this postseason. Lehkonen remains a key part of the Avalanche's top six with the ability to make an impact in all zones.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
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