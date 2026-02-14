Artturi Lehkonen News: Part of history with Olympic win
Lehkonen had a goal and two assists in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday.
Lehkonen was part of history Saturday. Team Finland had 12 players with multiple points and that marks the most in a single game by a country at an Olympics with NHL participation. The previous record was eight. Lehkonen arrived at the Olympics on the heels of putting up 42 points, including 19 goals, in 55 games for the Avs. He's having a career year and is on pace to top 60 points for the first time in his 10-season NHL career.
