Artturi Lehkonen News: Picks up pair of points
Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged three hits, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead 3-0 on a rebound goal in the first period, and he set up Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter in the third. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort over five playoff contests. He's earned three goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-9 rating this postseason. Lehkonen has ample scoring potential as long as he stays on the first line.
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