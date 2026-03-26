Artturi Lehkonen News: Ready to rock
Lehkonen (upper body) will return to the lineup in Winnipeg on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Lehkonen missed the last 11 games with the injury. He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 59 games this season. He could bump Ross Colton off the second line and play alongside Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin.
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