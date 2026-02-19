Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores game-winner Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal in Finland's 3-2 overtime win over Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Avalanche forward stepped up right when the Finnish team needed him the most, and he came through at the 3:23 mark of overtime to give the Suomi squad a spot in the semifinals. Lehkonen should be one of Finland's most dangerous offensive weapons in the Olympic semifinals against Canada on Friday.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen
