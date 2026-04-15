Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores goal Tuesday

Lehkonen scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen was uncertain to play Tuesday since he was dealing with an undisclosed injury, but he took part in warmups and ended up scoring one of the team's three goals. The 30-year-old winger scored for the first time this month, but it's uncertain whether he'll have a top-six role in the playoffs as well. Since returning from an 11-game absence in late March due to an upper-body injury, Lehkonen has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in his last 10 outings ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Seattle.