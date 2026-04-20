Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores in playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 15:29 of the second period to break the deadlock in a tightly-defended game. The winger opened the postseason on the first line, but the Avalanche could mix and match around the top six at times. Lehkonen is no stranger to the playoffs, having won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Avalanche. This is eighth year in the postseason -- over his first seven playoff runs, he earned 26 goals and 21 assists in 78 contests.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artturi Lehkonen See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
19 days ago