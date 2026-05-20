Artturi Lehkonen News: Set to play in Game 1

Lehkonen (upper body) is slated to suit up in Game 1 versus Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lehkonen looks set to step back into a second-line role after missing two games. In addition to his five-on-five spot, the winger should link up with the No. 2 power-play unit. Prior to his absence, Lehkonen generated three goals and three helpers in his previous seven outings.