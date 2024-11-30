Fantasy Hockey
Artturi Lehkonen headshot

Artturi Lehkonen News: Slings helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Lehkonen notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lehkonen has a goal and an assist over his last two games after logging just one helper across his previous six outings. The 29-year-old winger is up to nine points, 29 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 13 appearances. With injuries piling up again for the Avalanche, Lehkonen is likely to be leaned on for more offense in a top-six role.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
