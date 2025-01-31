Artturi Lehkonen News: Snags helper Friday
Lehkonen registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.
Lehkonen extended his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist) when he helped out on Martin Necas' first goal with the Avalanche. The 29-year-old Lehkonen is holding onto a top-line role currently, though he could occasionally swap spots with Jonathan Drouin on the second line. For the season, Lehkonen is up to 21 goals, nine helpers, 88 shots and a plus-20 rating through 41 appearances. He's reduced his contributions in hits, but his offense is steady and he remains one of the Avalanche's most important forwards in all situations.
