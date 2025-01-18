Artturi Lehkonen News: Ties career high for points in game

Lehkonen had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Lehkonen tied his NHL career high for points in a game. After being limited to two goals in his previous eight contests, the 29-year-old forward broke out offensively. Lehkonen is putting together a bit of Cy Young season, with 18 goals and just eight assists in 35 games. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Lehkonen doesn't get enough power-play exposure to provide an additional boost. Still, a player on pace for a possible 35-goal season will help most squads.