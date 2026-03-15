Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Inks three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Akhtyamov signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract extension with Toronto on Sunday.

Akhtyamov has gone 18-10-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 32 AHL outings this season. The 24-year-old netminder also made his NHL debut against Edmonton on Dec. 13, stopping all five of the shots he faced in a relief appearance.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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