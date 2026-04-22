Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Logs shutout for AHL Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Akhtyamov recorded a 16-save shutout in AHL Toronto's 5-0 win over Rochester in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Akhtyamov allowed 11 goals on 81 shots over three NHL outings this season, though two of those games were late in the season when the Maple Leafs had nothing to play for. He was serviceable in the AHL with a 21-12-4 record, a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 37 regular-season games. This was his AHL playoff debut.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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