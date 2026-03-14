Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Logs shutout Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Akhtyamov recorded a 26-save shutout in AHL Toronto's 3-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Akhtyamov has numbers roughly in line with what he did last year as an AHL rookie, but this was his first shutout of the campaign. He's added an 18-10-4 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 32 appearances. He won't get to the NHL as long as Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz are healthy to close out the campaign.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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