Artur Akhtyamov headshot

Artur Akhtyamov News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Akhtyamov was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Dennis Hildeby from the minors in a corresponding move. Akhtyamov has gone 0-2-0 while allowing 11 goals on 81 shots in three NHL appearances this season. In the AHL, he has a 20-12-4 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 36 games.

Artur Akhtyamov
Toronto Maple Leafs
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